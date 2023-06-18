Obasanjo keeps mum on Tinubu’s presidency, insists Peter Obi best for Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Peter Obi is ideal for Nigeria at this time.

In the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, Obasanjo endorsed Obi and said he had an edge over President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

He described Obi as “a needle with thread attached to it from north and south and may not get lost. He has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary”.

But Obi polled third in the election, behind Abubakar and eventual winner Tinubu.

Obi and Abubakar are currently challenging the outcome of the election at the Obi and Abubakar are currently challenging the outcome of the election at the tribunal

Speaking during a chat with Chude Jideonwo, the media personality, Obasanjo said the reason he supported the former governor of Anambra was that he was sure that Obi was the right man for the job.

He added that Obi remains the right person to achieve the “Nigeria we need”.

Asked for his take on Tinubu’s presidency so far, the former president said he prefers not to speak.

“It is not Peter Obi that is important to me. It is Nigeria. Peter Obi is not the issue, Nigeria to me is the issue,” he said.

“I believe that the Nigeria we need to have at this point, Peter Obi is still the man.”

The former president once again spoke about the infamous third-term fiasco, asserting that some state governors were involved.

“The governors, some of them, were doing it for themselves. Because if the president did a third term, they too would have had a chance for a third term,” he said.