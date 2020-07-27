Obasanjo missing as Buhari names railway stations after ‘deserving Nigerians’

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is not among the “deserving Nigerians” whom President Muhammadu Buhari has named some railway stations after.
On Monday, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, announced that the president had given approval that stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors should be named in honour of some of the nation’s leaders.
Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among those that stations were named after.
Below is a full list of those who were honoured:
LAGOS
Mobolaji Johnson/Ebute Metta Station
Babatunde Fashola/Agege station
Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Apapa station
Lateef Jakande/Agbado station
OGUN
Yemi Osinbajo/Kajola station
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti/Papalanto station
Wole Soyinka/Abeokuta station
OYO
Segun Osoba/Olodo station
Ladoke Akintola/Omio-Adio station
Obafemi Awolowo/Ibadan station
KOGI
Adamu Attah/Itakpe station
Olushola Saraki/Ajaokuta station
EDO
Augustus Aikhomu/Itogbo station
George Innih/Agenebode station
Anthony Eromosele Enahoro/Uromi station
Tom Ikimi/Ekehen station
Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia/Igbanke station
DELTA
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan/Agbor Station Complex
David Ejoor/Abraka station
Micheal Ibru/Opara station
Alfred Rewane/Ujevwu station
Mike Akhigbe/Railway Village, Agbor
Alex Ekwueme/Operation Control Centre