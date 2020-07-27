Obasanjo missing as Buhari names railway stations after ‘deserving Nigerians’

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is not among the “deserving Nigerians” whom President Muhammadu Buhari has named some railway stations after.

On Monday, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, announced that the president had given approval that stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors should be named in honour of some of the nation’s leaders.

Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among those that stations were named after.

Below is a full list of those who were honoured:

LAGOS

Mobolaji Johnson/Ebute Metta Station

Babatunde Fashola/Agege station

Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Apapa station

Lateef Jakande/Agbado station

OGUN

Yemi Osinbajo/Kajola station

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti/Papalanto station

Wole Soyinka/Abeokuta station

OYO

Segun Osoba/Olodo station

Ladoke Akintola/Omio-Adio station

Obafemi Awolowo/Ibadan station

KOGI

Adamu Attah/Itakpe station

Olushola Saraki/Ajaokuta station

EDO

Augustus Aikhomu/Itogbo station

George Innih/Agenebode station

Anthony Eromosele Enahoro/Uromi station

Tom Ikimi/Ekehen station

Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia/Igbanke station

DELTA

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan/Agbor Station Complex

David Ejoor/Abraka station

Micheal Ibru/Opara station

Alfred Rewane/Ujevwu station

Mike Akhigbe/Railway Village, Agbor

Alex Ekwueme/Operation Control Centre