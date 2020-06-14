Obaseki holds closed door meeting with Emmanuel

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki on Sunday made a stop-over at the Akwa Ibom State Government House Uyo where he had a closed door meeting with Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Our source at the Government disclosed that Obaseki arrived the Akwa Ibom Government House at about 5pm from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, where he also met with Governor Nyesom Wike.

Our correspondent gathered the Edo Governor had to wait for Emmanuel to get through with the live social media interactive session he had with the people of the state.

Our source said the closed door meeting between the two South-South governors did not last up to an hour as it ended few minutes past 6pm.

Asked he was aware of what was discussed, our source said: “Since it was a closed door meeting there is no one who can possibly know they(the governors) discussed.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel when interviewed by the Government House press corps members simply said it a was a private meeting.

“But all I can deduce from the meeting is that Obaseki could be making consultations because he came into the state from Rivers state where I learnt he met with Governor Wike”.