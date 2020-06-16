Obaseki resigns from APC after visiting Aso Rock

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki had met with Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday before announcing his decision.

Speaking with journalists at the presidential villa, Obaseki said he would pursue his second-term bid on another platform.

”You remember in my last tweet, I said that I’ll make a decision, after my disqualification was announced by APC, that I’ll make a decision after I’ve consulted with the leadership and my supporters in Edo State and also having informed the president,” he said.

”Just here today to inform you that I have now decided, formally, to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress. Having done that I will now announce in the next few days my specific line of action and what platform I will be contesting the gubernatorial election on.”

On June 14, the governor said he would disclose his next step after meeting with the president following his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Edo.

Jonathan Ayuba, chairman of the APC screening committee for the Edo governorship poll, said the panel disqualified Obaseki over a “defective” certificate.

The PDP may be the governor’s next stop as the party had been waiting in the wings for the APC crisis to boil over so that it can provide a platform for him.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, had asked Obaseki to join the PDP, and making way for him to get the party’s ticket.

The governor met with Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, and Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom governor, (both members of the PDP) at the weekend.

Obaseki had been at loggerheads with Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC who supported him in 2016.

Oshiomhole is believed to be backing Osagie Ize-Iyamu who was cleared to contest the APC primary election in Edo.