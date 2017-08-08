Obaseki salutes doggedness, brilliance of young Air Force men, women

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has saluted the doggedness and brilliance of the new graduates of the Nigerian Air Force, Airmen Training School Kaduna who are indigenes of the state.

Receiving the Aircraftmen (17A set) who paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Benin City, Obaseki charged them to see service to one’s fatherland as the greatest commitment anyone can make.

“I am happy to receive this young set of men and women from Edo State who have gone through rigorous trainings. You have shown us how tough and strong Edo men and women are. Your presence here today shows that our youths are courageous, brilliant and determined to succeed in life,” he added

The governor urged the Air Force men and women to keep the country as one as Edo people believe in them to keep the nation united.

“God will protect you in your chosen endeavour. Most of you did very well, we monitored you throughout the training and we are pleased you came out in flying colours. We have your data base and we are closely monitoring your progress. Our government will support you. Edo people are behind you and we know you will do well” Obaseki said.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Iboi David, congratulated the governor on his electoral victory and the subsequent affirmation by the courts. He thanked the governor for the great job he was doing in the state and said their training would not be complete without a visit to the governor.