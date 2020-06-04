Obaseki’s commissioner resigns, amid gov’s battle to clinch 2nd term ticket

Paul Ohonbamu has resigned his appointment as commissioner for information and orientation in Edo state.

This is coming a few weeks to the June 22 governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Godwin Obaseki, the governor, is vying to retain the party’s ticket for a second term but a faction loyal to Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, is believed to be backing Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor.

Ize-Iyamu, who was candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 election, had defected to the APC in the heat of the crisis between Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

In his letter of resignation, Ohonbonu said he quit his post in order to “operate outside” the cabinet.

“I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo to His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki this June 4, 2020,” he said.

“Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and operate outside for the general good of Edo and pursuit of happiness for the citizens. I am particularly delighted that His Excellency’s second term bid is firm and sure-footed.

“Whether we shall meet again I know not, therefore our everlasting farewell take. If we do meet why we shall smile, if not it is true this parting was well made.”

Obaseki has replaced Ohonbonu with Stewart Efe, who was the public relations officer, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin city, until his appointment.

In a statement, Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the state government, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. Stewart Efe as Commissioner for Communication and Orientation. His appointment takes immediate effect,” Ogie said.

In April, Taiwo Akerele, Obaseki’s chief of staff, resigned “based on administrative and governance grounds.”