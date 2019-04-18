Obi advocates partnership with the Church for development, decries killing of ex-lawmaker

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, Peter Obi, has called on good-spirited Nigerians to always support the Church for meaningful development. Obi gave the advice on Wednesday after participating at the Chrism Mass at Awka, Adazi-Nnukwu and Nimo.

Recalling that Chrism Mass is a time the Church set aside for the blessings of different oils used in her apostolate and a time the faithful also show support to their bishops for the various work he is doing in the Diocese and his numerous charities, Obi called on the people of God not to be tired.

Obi, who said his partnership with the Church, especially in the area of education and health was part of the key to his success when he was the Governor, advised those in Government to partner with the Church because they also serve the people, even with more commitment.

In his homily at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor, called for sustained prayers for the country, noting that things are getting worse.

Commending the PDP for going to court, he said it was an ideal thing to be done in view of popular belief that the election did not go well. He reminded the judiciary that the salvation of the country as it is now rests on them and encouraged them to be courageous.

After the Chrism mass at Nimo, Obi visited the family of the slain former House member and the President General of Nimo, Hon. Frank Igboka.

Decrying his murder and various crimes going on in different parts of the country, Obi called on all those concerned with security of the country to re-double efforts in that direction.