Obi cautions FG against WASSCE cancellation

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has cautioned the Federal Government against the recent directive by the Federal Government through the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, that schools in the country would no longer re-open as earlier planned and that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would not hold.

Speaking through a statement issued on Tuesday, Obi said that such a sudden U-turn by the Federal Government on the earlier scheduled school resumption was not healthy for the country that should consider the education of its citizens a priority.

He explained that there are other safe measures the Ministry of Education could employ for the safe re-opening of schools without putting the health of students at risk. The outright cancellation of the WASSCE, Obi said, is not in the best interest of the country because in addition to jeopardizing the future of Nigerian children, it presents Nigeria in a bad light.

While Obi noted that abundance of caution has to be put in place for the sake of the lives of the students, he expressed confidence that a good road map for safe return to schools would effectively reactivate the education sector while seeing students safely through their academic exercises.

“I hope the Federal Government realises how important it is that our education sector comes alive with activities. Rather than completely halting academic activities, especially WASSCE, the Ministry of Education should have by now come up with an effective roadmap that will see our children back to school safely.

“More amenities like classrooms, equipment, and invigilators should be provided by the government to ensure that social distancing is well enforced among students. Working hand-in-hand with other ministries will give the Ministry of Education the much-needed synergy to work out a safe plan for the resumption of schools,” Obi said.

He called on the government to reconsider their stand and create a safe environment for the students to take their examinations.