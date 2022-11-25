Obi congratulates Bishop Ezeokafor at 70

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has felicitated with the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, who marked his 70th birthday celebration with an Episcopal High Mass at Awka.

Obi, who addressed journalists in Awka, described Bishop Ezeokafor as one who has continued to dutifully execute his covenant with God and His people in all ramifications. Obi said the Bishop had continued to demonstrate his love for God by caring for God’s people and meeting their physical and spiritual needs.

Speaking highly of the cleric, Obi said: “The love of God which radiates through him to all the faithful was aptly captured in his motto: ‘caritas mea cum omnibus vobis in Christo Jesu’.”

Obi said that a critical look at the activities planned for Ezeokafor’s birthday, culminating in the empowerment of the less privileged, was a practical demonstration of his motto.

“Right from your days as a priest, you have continued, whether in the parishes, seminaries, or other educational institutions, to deploy your knowledge and rich experience in the discharge of your pastoral duties. People and institutions that have interacted with you appreciate your dedication and hard work.”

Recalling his days as the Governor of Anambra State, Obi said Ezeokafor gave him huge support and encouragement, especially during his challenging times.

“I cherish your friendship deeply, and particularly recall your unalloyed support to me during my challenging tenure as the Governor of Anambra State and after that,” Obi said.

Obi prayed to God to grant the Bishop abundance of health of mind and body, greater wisdom to function, love for the people of God, and dedication to the gospel of Christ.

“As you continue to bear witness to the ultimate Priest with much devotion and calm decorum, we look forward, as always, to your invaluable counsel and prayers,” he prayed.