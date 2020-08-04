Obi hails Akpata’s emergence as NBA President, tasks him to reposition Association

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has congratulated Olumide Akpata on his recent election as President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), while urging him to draw on his decades of professional experience to reposition the Association to greater heights.

In a congratulatory message released by his media office on Monday, Obi felicitated with Akpata for emerging victorious in the NBA elections held online on July 30, 2020. He said that Akpata’s flawless victory heralded a new era in the Association.

The former Anambra State Governor urged Akpata to draw on his professional knowledge and experience to promote the rule of law, for which the Association was known, while reminding newly elected NBA President that the judiciary was the hope of the common man and encouraged him to ensure they remained impartial in judicial matters of the nation.

Obi said to Akpata: “On behalf of my family, I wish to sincerely congratulate you on your well deserved victory as the 30th President of Nigerian Bar Association. I pray that God Almighty grants you the wisdom to lead this very important Association at this critical period of our country’s history, where even the judiciary as hope of the common man, is in question.

“The Nigerian Bar Association stands to promote the rule of law. I enjoin you and your team of executives to ensure the judiciary remains impartial in your promotion of the rule of law. The Nigerian Bar Association and indeed, all Nigerians, are looking up to you in that regard.”