Obi makes case for touching of lives, support for education

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has encouraged Nigerians to seek happiness through a better, enriching way, by touching lives and supporting education in the country. He gave the advice on Tuesday while speaking to students of St. Mary’s Prestigious College, Awka, Anambra State.

Obi, who described education as the most unique endeavour, expressed sadness on seeing schools being neglected or not accorded prime of place in the scheme of development. He encouraged leaders to look inwards, reduce cost of governance and plough the extra money into education for the good of the society.

The former Anambra State Governor, who presented computers, printers and a generator to power those gadgets, justified his call for support for education. He said that “education, by pushing back the frontiers of ignorance and barbarism, gives a people the opportunity to go beyond themselves and conquer the world.” He further noted that the rate of poverty among nations is always proportional to their educational attainment.

Responding to Obi’s gesture, the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, said that everybody in the state, “even ants in the bush”, are aware of Obi’s goodness and interest in the progress of the country through his fanaticism towards education. He spoke through his representative and the Diocesan Education Secretary, Fr. Hilary Nwajagu.