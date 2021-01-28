Obi mourns former Super Eagles ’keeper, Joe Erico

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has said how pained he is to hear of the death of Joe Erico, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper.

Erico was also part of the coaching crew that led Super Eagles to the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that was held in Lagos and also helped qualify Nigeria for the 2002 AFCON and World Cup.

He recently died in Lagos at the age of 72, after a brief illness.

In his condolence message, Obi described Erico as a committed sportsman who served the nation well, both as a player and as a coach. Obi noted Erico’s football exploits that earned him the nickname “Jogo Bonito”. He stated that Erico’s sacrifices, achievements and legacies in Nigeria’s football sector will always be remembered.

Obi condoled with the family, friends and well wishers of Erico, urging them to accept Erico’s death as the will of the Almighty which cannot be questioned. He further expressed his sincere condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation and football lovers in Nigeria, praying God to give them the fortitude to bear Erico’s death.

“May God who has called Joe Erico home, grant him eternal rest in heaven,” Obi prayed.