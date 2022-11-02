Obi mourns Mbazulike Amechi, condoles Davido on son’s death

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s First Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who died yesterday.

In a Condolence Message released to the press, Obi said he was pained by the death of the elder statesman, who he described as a lover of peace and bridge builder. Obi stated that Amechi’s fatherly advice, guidance, and support were more needed by the nation now than ever, especially with the forthcoming elections.

The Condolence Message reads in part: “I received the news of the transition to glory of Late Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, this morning. He was an elder statesman whose love for peaceful coexistence, desire for fairness, equity, and justice, and fire of patriotism burned till death. His was an impactful life that positively touched millions of people around the country.

“His service to the people and the nation, in different capacities, will always be remembered. He was a man who devoted his life to fighting for a more united and progressive Nigeria. I have personally enjoyed great support from him in my political journey.”

“The best homage Nigerians should pay to him is joining hands together to elect credible leaders in 2023 that would restore the glory of Nigeria along their original dreams.”

Obi prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the deceased and comfort the Mbazulike family, and all who mourn him.

“I pray God to comfort the family he has left behind and grant him eternal rest. Rest on Papa,” he concluded.

In a related development, the frontline presidential contender also sent a condolence message to music star Davido (David Adeleke) over the death of his son, Ifeanyi, who reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State on Monday.

Reacting to the sad incident on Tuesday via his verified Twitter page, Obi prayed that God grant Davido and his partner Chioma healing.

“I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength, and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the former Anambra State governor wrote on his verified Twitter page.