Obi not just a politician but a missionary — Bishop

The Bishop of Ideato, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Henry Okechukwu Okeke, has described the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, as a man who lives not just like a politician but like a missionary propagating the gospel of good living and responsible governance.

Bishop Okeke made this known during his Installation as the 3rd Bishop of Ideato Diocese on September 29, 2020 at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Arondizuogu, Imo State.

He described Peter Obi as a man who loves the true gospel of Christ and beyond living it out in his personal life, strives to govern with the fear of God.

Recounting his days as the Former Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Bishop Okeke said Obi never stopped coming to their aid in times of need. He said Obi was the only Governor who visited Mbamili Diocese about 13 times, helping them, in many ways, to spread the gospel.

The cleric reiterated how important it is for leaders at all levels of government to be sincere followers of God. He explained that the country will be better if leaders imbibed the true principles of Christianity and allowed God to influence their actions.

He prayed God to bless Obi, who has remained steadfast over the years, and grant his good heart desires.