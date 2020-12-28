Obi restates commitment to uplift education across Nigeria

As part of his continued efforts to uplift education in different parts of the country, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 the elections, Peter Obi, recently paid a visit to School of Medical Laboratory Science, Nkpor (SOMLAN), with a donation of N1.5 million made to the school to help provide for its educational needs.

During the visit, Obi restated his commitment to education, which, as he had always said, remained a sure path to national development.

SOMLAN was conceived, established and commissioned by Obi, on May 6, 2014, as part of his Millennium Development Goals (MDG) projects, when he was the governor of Anambra State. The institution is managed by Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation.

Obi during the visit appreciated the Church in general and the School Management in particular, for “helping the Government provide good and standard education to the public.”

He encouraged them not to rest on their oars in raising responsible citizens who would be able to contribute positively to society, while advising the students to take their education seriously and remain of good behaviour.

Speaking on behalf of Superior General, Immaculate Heart Congregation, Mother Mary-Claude Oguh; the Education Secretary of the Congregation, Rev Mary-Amanda Nwagbo, appreciated Obi for all he had been doing for them. She added that if all the stories of Obi’s benevolence were to be told on the media, the world would stand in awe. She encouraged Obi to continue spreading love to all, noting that “that God who sees the hearts of men will bless him.”

In her words of gratitude, the Head of School/Principal of SOMLAN, Rev Sr Maria Uzochukwu Ozor, described Obi’s consistent support as second to none.

She said Obi had been supporting them from inception and prayed God to take him to a higher position where he will be able to touch more lives.

Appreciating Obi on behalf of the students, the Students Union Government President of SOMLAN, Okeke Stephen, expressed their profound gratitude to the former governor for always coming to their aid, especially for providing them with a school bus and a female hostel.

He said: “Your Excellency, your children and staff of medical laboratory are highly grateful, for without your enormous support, there will be no conducive learning environment for students as well as transportation to school and other activities pertaining to our studies. May God continue to bless you, Sir.”