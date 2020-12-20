Obi shares path to success with students, donates N1 million to school

Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has narrated to the students of Gregorian College, Ogidi, how he has been able to struggle his way through life, saying that education played a huge role in his journey to success.

Speaking when he visited the college of over 270 students, Obi recalled he had earlier visited the school when their dormitories were razed down by fire and promised to assist them because of his love for education.

Advising the students not to take lightly, the moral and intellectual formation they receive from their teachers, Obi said he was able to ascend through the rungs of the ladder of success because he was committed to his moral and educational formation. Obi said he would never be tired of preaching the importance of education because he understands the overwhelming role education plays in personal and national development.

Welcoming Obi to their school, the Principal of the College, Rev Sr Joseph Ann Anokwu, praised Obi for his consistent contributions to nation building even while no longer in any public office. She also said: “Your Excellency, the memories of your work and activities in Anambra State when you were the governor is heart-warming and revitalises our longing to have you back on the national level as our leader. You have consistently remained a veritable and dynamic leader. Your passion to uplift education in Anambra State was crystal clear, in that you provided all the schools without discrimination all the necessary facilities they needed to make them real models.”

Appreciating Obi on behalf of the students, the Senior Prefect, Caleb Iweozor, said Obi never got weary of encouraging students and supporting them morally and financially. He prayed God to bless Obi and give him a bigger platform to touch more lives at the national level.

The high point of the visit was the Presentation of a cheque of 1 million Naira to the school as support for the continued infrastructural growth.