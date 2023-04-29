Obi tasks political office holders, says development is non-partisan, non-tribal, non-religious

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on political office holders to go beyond the barriers of political partisanship, tribal affiliations and religious inclinations in their contributions to the development of the society.

Obi made the call on Saturday at the 15th Founder’s Day Lecture of Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State. Obi said that though The Visitor to the University, Chief James Ibori, and The Founder’s Day Guest Lecturer, immediate past Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, were in different political parties from him, he attended the event because of his love for education and its developmental impact on the nation.

Obi emphasized that political parties should present credible candidates based on character, competence, integrity and track records worthy of emulation. “And when they are given opportunity to serve,” Obi said, “they must serve without recourse to any form of bigotry.”

He wished the students well in their academic endeavours, urging them to remain committed to their educational pursuits.

Welcoming Obi to the institution, the Visitor to the University, Chief James Ibori, described Obi as an experienced leader who has contributed greatly to nation building. Ibori appealed to Peter Obi and Kayode Fayemi to join as visiting lecturers in the School of Leadership in the university, a request both of them accepted.

The event saw the coming together of other eminent Nigerians like a former Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Emmanuel Uduaghan; Chairman of THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel, Chief Nduka Obaigbena; Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; as well as a host of academicians and captains of industries.