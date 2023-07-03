Obi vs Tinubu: Tribunal session stalled as INEC witness fails to show up

Proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal was stalled on Monday due to the absence of a witness.

The Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, filed a petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Amongst several issues raised, the petitioners are contending that Tinubu did not win the election by a majority of lawful votes cast.

After presenting 13 witnesses, the petitioners closed their case on June 23.

Instead of opening their defence on June 31 as stated in the pre-hearing schedule, the court directed the respondents to do so on July 3.

At the resumed hearing, Abubakar Mahmoud, counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), prayed the court for an adjournment.

Mahmoud said although they had three witnesses to call, none of them was present in court.

The lawyer said the first witness had just informed him that he had a family emergency and could not make it to court.

Livy Uzoukwu, counsel to the petitioner; Wole Olanipekun, Tinubu’s counsel; Lateef Fagbemi, counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC); did not oppose the request for adjournment.

Consequently, the five-member panel of the court led by Haruna Tsammani, adjourned the case to Tuesday.