Obidients Are ‘Bunch of Hungry, Jobless Guys’ – Okowa’s Brother

Andrew Okowa, younger brother to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has described supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), as a ‘bunch of hungry and jobless guys’.

Governor Okowa is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

Andrew Okowa is suspected to be scared and angry with the massive support Mr. Obi is getting in Delta, hence was unable to hold back his anger on social media.

It was gathered that the Obidients’ rallies in Asaba, Warri and today at Agbor, were all massively attended, which many believe could have triggered fear in the unruly younger brother of Governor Okowa.

In one of his outbursts, Andrew Okowa described supporters of Mr. Peter Obi as a “bunch of hungry and jobless guys. No place for Obidients in Ika Land. 2023 is closed”.

Meanwhile, Andrew Okowa’s post has been condemned by many who asked the Governor to call his brother to order or distance himself from such reports.