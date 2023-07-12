Ododo promises to consolidate on Gov. Bello’s initiatives, seeks massive votes in Kogi west

The APC Governorship Candidate in Kogi, Ahmed Usman Ododo has promised to consolidate on the initiatives of Gov. Yahaya Bello when elected in the state’s Nov. 11 governorship poll.

Ododo gave the assurance at the Official Unveiling of “Okun United for Ododo Project 2023”, on Wednesday in Kabba, Kabb-Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

Ododo said his administration by the grace of God would consolidate on all the initiatives of Bello in all sectors of the economy.

Ododo, who was represented by the Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, FCIB, said his government would recognise all the people who would contribute to his emergence as governor.

“I appreciate the Okun race and quite aware that Okun people are brilliant, intelligent and highly educated.

“Okun people are egalitarian in nature and highly principled that can never be taken for granted. I will never take Okun land and the entire Kogi West for granted.

“I am with you in spirit, soul and body, and I promise to give you 100 per cent of the necessary support that is required from me,” he said.

The APC candidate, therefore, appealed to Okun people to give him their total support, so that the votes that would come from Kogi West would be massive, and even surpass Kogi Central votes where he came from.

Speaking on his own capacity, the commissioner assured the APC candidate and his running mate, that the people of Kogi West would deliver massive votes for the APC in the governorship election.

Jones congratulated the people of Kogi West, particularly Okunland for the arrival of the Kogi State University, Kabba.

“I want to assure you like I always do, that the university that God has given to Okunland at this time through Bello is not political but a university that will thrive.”

The commissioner stressed that students would be admitted into the school before the end of September.

He assured that the governor would Matriculate the first set of students into the school before he vacates office for Ododo in January 2024.

The commissioner thanked the people and urged them not to take the good gesture from the governor for granted.

Dignitaries at the event are, APC Chairman, Abdullahi Bello, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Folashade Ayoade; Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly and other members; Commissioners and top government officials.