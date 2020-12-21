Ogbomoso indigenes reject LAUTECH multiple campus proposal

The Ogbomoso Descendants Development Association has rejected the proposal of the Oyo State Government to make the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, a multiple campus institution.

The group, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Aremu Kuti, alleged that the action was “a calculated onslaught against Ogbomosoland and vowed to resist such an affront.”

The government’s proposal to split LAUTECH into multiple campuses has been generating controversy.

The ODDA said “We, the Ogbomoso were not only taken aback, but pained when the state government confirmed the hitherto rumoured next stage of political onslaught against our Ogbomosoland by its Wednesday’s announcement.

“The proposed bill to convert the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, into a multiple campus institution is unacceptable to us.

“We strongly take this as a deliberate but unprovoked war against our land in an attempt to weaken her revered status.

“With the current sole-ownership of LAUTECH, all zones in Oyo State are now having one or two state institutions.

“There is the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo; College of Agriculture, Igboora; Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa; Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; Technical University, Ibadan; and the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

“Before this, while LAUTECH was still co-owned by both Oyo and Osun states, none of these other institutions were established to be multi-campus and none till date is multi-campus; why then trying to share LAUTECH as if it is spoils of war?” The association commended the efforts of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, in resolving