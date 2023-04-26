Ogun: Abiodun ends 16-months Obaship crises , presents Staff Of Office to MacGregor

Internal crises bedeviling the Ilawo community in OdedaLocal government area, Ogun State for several months over obaship tussles was finally ended on Tuesday, 25th of April as Governor Dapo Abiodun officially presented the staff of office to the new monarch of Orile Ilawo , Professor Alexander Olusegun MacGregor to become the new traditional ruler of the town.

The historical event, which was held at the Elegun-Mefa ancestral home of the Ilawo people amidst pumps and pageantry, also witnessed a large presence of prominent traditional rulers in the state. Egba sons and daughters, as well as MacGregor’s international friends from the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Presenting the instruments of office to MacGregor, the Governor charged the new monarch, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology to strive towards bringing his “reputable” academic experience to bear while administering the affairs of the people of the community.

Represented by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government, Honourable Ganiu Hamzat, the governor tasked the new monarch to unrelentingly foster cooperation with other royal fathers in the state; extend hands of love and fellowship to all those who competed for the stool with him through “speedy reconciliation”, as well as ensure that he is “accessible, receptive and responsive” to the yearnings of the peoples in his domain.

Emphasizing that emergence of MacGregor as the Olu of Ilawo town followed the due process as prescribed by the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021 as well as the custom and traditions of Orile Ilawo, the governor however, admonished Oba MacGregor to ensure that he deplores all efforts that will further champion peaceful co-existence with other neighbouring townships in Egbaland and the state “in order to justify the mandate and trust reposed in you”.

“Let me also implore you to immediately concentrate on the task of accelerating the pace of socio-economic development in Orile Ilawo town by mobilizing your people to continue to support the Government, particularly, by performing their civic duties in the prompt payment of approved taxes, rates and levies, required for the provision of social amenities and general development of our dear State”.

In his acceptance speech, MacGregor vowed to use his new status as an avenue to re-awaken and sustain justice, peace and unity which he said is exactly what royalty represents from days of their progenitors.

“We shall carry out reforms in palace administration in order to be adequately responsive to our peoples’ sincere and deep longing for justice, equity and stability. We shall strive to ensure that conflicts are resolved between individuals, families and communities along the principles of social justice”.

“We shall use cultural diplomacy as a veritable tool for the promotion of harmonious relationships with our neighbors far and near.

MacGregor, who obtained his Ph.D. in clinical pharmacology from the University of London Postgraduate Medical School after earning honors in medical biochemistry from the University of Wales also promised to use his new position to forge links with other traditional institutions here in Nigeria, in Africa and beyond; strengthen contacts and build linkages that will complement and enhance “excellent bilateral relationships” between the peoples of his community and the world beyond.

“We shall uphold and maintain the principle of neutrality and continue to pray for, and will always support the right kind of political leaders, who will safeguard the welfare of our people, provide for their basic needs, and who will accord due recognition to traditional institutions”.

“We shall also support efforts to build partnerships and seek international assistance for the benefit of our people, Egbaland and the entire Yoruba race”.