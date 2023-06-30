Ogun, Anambra, Kebbi, eight states get new police commissioners – Full List

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the deployment of eight commissioners of police to state commands.
Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesperson, announced the deployment in a statement released on Friday.
The states that have new commissioners of police are Borno, Kwara, Oyo, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Ogun, Anambra, and Imo.
The commission commended Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), for being gender sensitive in his recommendation for the roles.
Solomon Arase, PSC chairman, asked the acting IGP to consider disadvantaged geo-political zones while forwarding subsequent proposals to the commission.
The new commissioners of police are;
Names States
1. Godwin Aghaulor — Borno
2. Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi — Kwara
3. Adebola Ayinde Hamzat — Oyo
4. Augustina Ogbodo — Ebonyi
5. Samuel Titus Musa — Kebbi
6. Aderemi Adeoye — Anambra
7. Stephen Olarewaju — Imo
8. Alamatu Abiodun — Ogun