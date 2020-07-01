Ogun community cries out over land grabbers menace

The Bode-Olude Community Development Committee has cried to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and law enforcement agencies over the activities of suspected land grabbers who has invaded their community with suspected thugs with the aim of taking over some portions of land.

In the petition written and signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Kunle Lambo and Gbenga Durosomo respectively, the CDC called for intervention of the Governor and the law enforcement agencies in calling the speculators to order.

The petition, accuses one Femi Sofoluwe and some miscreants of unleashing mayhem on the members of the community under the pretext of trying to enforce a judgement he obtained in respect of a parcel of land in the area.

“We write as elected representatives of Bode Olude Community Development Committee (CDC), Odeda Local government area of Ogun State to call your attention and seek for your immediate intervention to halt incessant breach of peace and order of the nineteen communities out of forty communities that makes up the CDC by Femi Sofoluwe and others who claim to have obtained judgment ceding all lands occupied by the communities to them and their families.

“During this period a fierce assembly of weapon bearing thugs was routinely unleashed on innocent community members and varying degrees of acts of intomidation, harassment and version were carried out with impunity.

“The communities had at different times had taken the matter before the Adatan Police station, and the Police headquarters, Eleweran, where Mr Sofoluwe and his cronies were severally warned to desist from their acts of brigandage, advised to rather seek redress in courts if their rights had truly been endangered”.

“His activities have become worrisome to the area now since it has led to upsurge in criminal activities which are not limited to robbery and burglary since the invasion of Mr Sofoluwe and others’.

‘In this year alone, the communities had witnessed more than three volatile cases of coordinated burglary and robbery attacks to which hard earned resources of innocent community members were lost. We have therefore resolved to bring the development to you as a matter of urgent public importance”.

“We wish to demand that Mr Sofoluwe and others and their team of thugs be called to order for us to return to Our heyday of peace, order and tranquility as responsible community members who continue to partner government in the production of critical social amenities and infrastructure with very meager resources”.