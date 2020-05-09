Ogun extends lockdown by one week

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has extended the lockdown in the state by one week.

The governor had earlier extended the lockdown to May 9 after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the restriction of movement in Ogun, Lagos and the federal capital territory (FCT) would be gradually eased from May 4.

Abiodun said the lockdown will now be extended till May 15 but with certain measures in effect.

He identified some of the measures to include relaxation windows on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, ban on non-essential interstate travels, and use of face masks.

“Relaxation windows are to be observed between 7am (morning) to 5pm (evening) on Monday, 11th May, Wednesday, 13th, and Friday, 15th,” he said.

“Daily curfew remains in place at all other times, as well as the ban on non-essential interstate travels.

“Facemasks must be worn, if we must step out. We have provided a good number to frontline workers, civil servants and persons deemed incapable of buying the masks but individuals who can buy the item are advised to do so.”

The governor disclosed that the state had tested 10,000 persons for COVID-19 and has traced over 551 contacts.

He said there will be continuous implementation of laid down measures as the state currently has 78 active cases, having discharged 20 patients.

He urged residents to desist from spreading fake news in order to reduce unnecessary panic and fear.

“We have tested 10,000 people and traced over 551 contacts of all confirmed patients. As a further step, we have also included security agencies, particularly Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), across all 20 LGAs in the State COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force to ensure adherence to these recommended measures,” he said.

“The Task Force has been directed to tackle effectively, the smuggling of persons, especially non-indigene relations of Ogun residents, in large vehicles conveying essential items such as livestock and other food items. We have also met with traditional leaders, especially in our border communities, to report suspected arrivals and movements.

“I have received encouraging updates on the second phase of our distribution of palliatives to targeted beneficiaries, with improvement in logistics and cooperation from the end of the people.

“I however wish to stress again that it is unpatriotic, especially during this pandemic, for anyone to spread fake news and malicious stories. I plead that we make it a duty to verify forwarded news and refuse to concoct malicious claims, so that we do not cause unnecessary panic.”

As of Thursday evening, the country recorded 3,526 confirmed cases of the disease, out of which 601 patients have been discharged, while 107 persons have died.