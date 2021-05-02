Ogun LG poll holds July 24 – OGSIEC Chairman

The Ogun Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) announced on Saturday that local government election into offices of Chairmen and Councillors in the state will hold on July 24.

The Ogun electoral body made the announcement through a statement in Abeokuta by its Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu.

Osibodu said that OGSIEC had scheduled a briefing for Media and representatives of Political parties participating in the poll for May 4, as part of efforts to ensure transparency, free and fair electoral process.

He explained that the commission would unveil guidelines for the election at the briefing.

The chairman, therefore, requested all registered political parties wishing to participate in the election to present two representatives at the briefing which, he said, would be in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.