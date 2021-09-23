Ogun partners DPR on due in oil, gas trading

The Ogun State Government has expressed its readiness to interface with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to enforce due processes in the marketing of oil and gas resources in the State so that public safety is no longer compromised by retailers in the sector.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPL Tunji Odunlami made this known in Abeokuta, at a consultative forum organised by his Ministry at improving the oil and gas sector.

TPl Odunlami stated that the Ministry is saddled with the responsibility of granting permit for building of petrol and gas plant stations, while the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) regulates the oil and gas sector.

The Commissioner hinted that the Ministry discovered that petrol stations were being built without obtaining approval, saying the process of getting permit had been made easier.

“What we are saying is that people must follow due process, that is why we have reduced the time it takes to obtain permit for petrol and gas plant stations to 14 days”, he said.

Odunlami further indicated the need to regulate the activities of gas retailers, saying those that were not ready to follow due process would be stopped from operating in the State.

In his submission, the head of operation Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Adebowale Oluwafemi who expressed the Department’s readiness to work with the ministry to sanitise the oil and gas sector, stated that DPR regulation does not recognise gas skids and retailers, but recognises gas plant operators.

In another development, the coalition of Ogun State Technicians, Artisans and Craftsmen had been described as a crucial stakeholder in building production management in the State.

Odunlami in a meeting with members of Ogun State Technicians, Artisans and Craftsmen, at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta assured them of the readiness of his ministry to partner with them in training and certification of members of the association.