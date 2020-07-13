Ogun police commissioner advises youths to engage in positive ventures

Youths have been advised to engage in ventures that can positively impact on the development of the country rather than engaging in crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State command, Kenneth Ebrimson gave the advice while receiving a hand washing equipment donated by a non governmental organisation, Tonso Elite Enterprise in collaboration with the National Association of Nigeria students.

while applauding the gesture from the C.E.O of the enterprise Uweshi Clinton the police boss said as youths, the country depends on them to take it to the next level while saying that the donation of the hand washing equipment by the enterprise showed the acceptance of the concept of community policing by the populace.

He opined that the concept and philosophy of community policing is yielding positive results and which has contributed to the organisation to want to partner with the law enforcement agency.

He said the concept of community policing is to draw members of the community closer to the police, “so what we are seeing today is community policing in action”.

Why thanking the donor, Ebrimson said “the Police are at the frontliners and the lead agency in internal security, come rain, come sunshine, police is always there, call it ease of movement, the police is there call it restrictions in movement, or even curfew, the police is always there to maintain law and order all these put police in venerable positions therefore, the foot soldiers in all the state divisions, need this type of hand washing equipment”.

“So I will urge this creative young men who have come out to show this love to the command to replicate it in all the state divisions.

“We have close to 70 divisions across the state. So that those who are our foot soldiers will always wash their hands after every contact with every members of the public”.

Ekundina Segun Elvis, vice chairman joint Campus committee of NANS said as student body, they have seen the roles being played by the police in straightening the corona virus curve and the need to contribute their quota in assisting a front line agency like police in the little way the student body can.

He said JCC decided to collaborate with Tonso Elite Enterprise because of the uniqueness of its products and by collaborating with Tonso Elite Enterprise in getting the hand washing equipment to the police because of the roles police are playing in maintaining law and order during the lockdown.

“As a human being, they also need protection, so in our little way, we had gone all out to assist them with the provision of hand washing equipment and wish we hope will also assist in protecting them also.