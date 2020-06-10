Ogun records 108 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Ogun State recorded 108 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 471.

While 13 have died of coronavirus-related complications in the state, 186 have recovered.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Tuesday. Data from the NCDC showed that the state currently has 272 active COVID-19 cases.

The centre said, “On the 9th of June 2020, 663 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 13464 cases have been confirmed, 4206 cases have been discharged and 365 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 663 new cases are reported from 26 states- Lagos (170), Ogun (108), Bauchi (69), Ebonyi (49), Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (26), Jigawa (26), Delta (20), Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Osun (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (1).”