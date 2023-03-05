Ogun State Government Denies Involvement in “Vote Abiodun, get N20,000” Promo

The Ogun State Government has denied any involvement with the “N20,000 Dapo Abiodun Campaign Money” advertisement making the rounds on social media.

Kunle Somorin, the governor’s chief press secretary, refuted the state government’s involvement in the promo in a statement on Saturday.

In addition, he said that the campaign was an effort to not only defraud the public of their money but also to harm the governor in advance of the election the following Saturday.

He said that Abiodun’s opponents, realizing they could not defeat him in the election, were responsible for the promo.

Abiodun will “never directly or indirectly be involved in vote buying or enticing the electorate with any material inducement to acquire their votes,” according to the statement.

Part of the statement said, “Governor Abiodun had launched political campaigns to exhibit his record, commissioned landmark projects, and canvassed for votes for all the All Progressives Congress candidates as well as for his reelection.