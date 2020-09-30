Ogun swears in new board chairmen

Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Tuesday 29th of September charged the new chairmen and members of Boards of Government Agencies in the state to make probity and prudent management their watchword, urging them to see all members of their staff as important catalysts in achieving the greatness of their respective boards.

The Governor who made this known at the swearing in ceremony for the new members of Boards of Government Agencies held at the June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, told the appointees not to constitute themselves to cost centers that would further eat into the already lean finances of the state government.

“As members of Boards of Governments Agencies, you are all enjoined to make probity your watchword, and be prudent in the management of both human and material resources under your care, you must consider all members of staff as the important catalysts to achieving the greatness of your Boards.

“You should all collectively and individually work hard to add value to your Boards rather than constitute yourselves into cost centres that would further eat into the already lean finances of Government,” he said.

Abiodun who further disclosed the desire of his administration to continue to give a sense of duty and responsibility to visionary leaders, opined that having visionary and purposeful leaders at agencies and corporations through the deployment of resourceful and competent individuals would further continue to translate and facilitate the present administrations development agenda across all sectors of the States economy.

The state helmsman who also noted that the selection process for the chairmen and their members was a very competitive one and a testament to their past records, disclosed that the process of appointments into other positions of service for the continued development of the State was still on-going.

Abiodun further disclosed that his administration would continue to adopt the inclusive approach for positive contributions towards the development of the State, assured that the policies and programmes of government would not be determined by the fancy of one individual or group.

“No more will our policies and programmes of government be determined by the fancy of one individual or group. Ogun State belongs to all of us, therefore, all the people will have a say in matters relating to the continued development of our dear State,” he assured.

The Governor also charged the new board chairmen and their members to stay clear of needless competitions that could complicate their operations, saying he expects them to imbibe the guiding philosophy of the building the future together agenda of the present administration in the state.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn in chairmen and members of boards and parastatals in the state, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and also the Chairman, Ogun State Housing Corporation, Chief Yemi Sanusi promised that they would put in their best towards actualising the building the future together agenda of the state government.

The boards that were inaugurated are those of Ogun State Housing Corporation, Ogun State Health Management Board, Ogun State Agro Services Corporation and Ogun State Bulk Purchasing now Gateway Trading Company.

The rest are those of Ogun State Agric Multi-Purpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA),Ogun State Market Development Board,Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Ogun State Alternate Medicine Board,Food Crops Marketing Board and the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA)