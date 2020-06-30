Ogun swears-in new head of service, others

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday sworn-in Alhaja Selimot Ottun as the new state Head of Service and three others .

Others, who were inaugurated alongside the HOS at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta included; the State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, the Managing Director of Ogun State Property and Investment Company (OPIC), Arc. Abiodun Fari-Arole and Dr Lateef Tayo Lawal as Special Adviser on Health.

The governor charged all the new appointees to join forces with his government in its determination to build a better future for residents of the state.

He described the appointment of Alhaja Selimot Olapeju Ottun, as the new Head of Service as a product of thoroughness, meritorious service, proven managerial credentials and capabilities, saying that the new HOS is coming at a time that the Public Service must demonstrate the right attitude to resuscitate the ailing economy as a result of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy of which Nigeria, nay Ogun State.

He disclosed that the Public Service under the new HOS must exhibit the positive attitude that will engender a symbiotic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) which would work for the greater good of the people of the state.

“Our administration recognizes the importance of the public service to the realization of our goals. And, for this reason, we have remained committed to placing the public service on a good stead to perform its statutory function for the citizens of Ogun State and towards the successful implementation of our collective mission of “Building our Future Together” Agenda. We will continue to ensure that the Ogun State public service has not just any type of leadership, but the right leadership”.

“However, let me use this opportunity to remind our new Head of Service that, you are being appointed at a crucial time in the development process and improving on the fortune of our dear State”.

“You are coming at a time that the Public Service must demonstrate the right attitude to resuscitate the ailing economy as a result of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy of which Nigeria, nay Ogun State, is not immune. In this direction also, the Public Service will have to exhibit the positive attitude that will engender a symbiotic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the good of our dear State and the People”.

“The kind of leadership that you provide as Head of Service will go a long way towards the successful realization of that goal”.

“I will urge you as the new Head of Service to act conscientiously and dutifully to preserve the legacy and success of the proud pioneers and forebears of the Public Service in Ogun State and Nigeria”.

“I charge you to improve and surpass the brilliant performance of the past Heads of Service in Ogun State”our dministration’s unwavering commitment to the development of all sectors of our State’s economy”.

“In this direction, we will continue to provide an enabling environment for our people, within and outside the Public Service, with genuine intentions directed at providing a more prosperous life for all the people of Ogun State”.

“Let me observe that in the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda, our administration has made it a matter of policy to reposition all areas and sectors of Ogun State’s economy, for the continued development of our dear State”.

“As the core engine room of government, our administration will continue to re-engineer the Ogun State Public Service and motivate our Public/Civil Servants to ensure continuous and smooth operations of the government”.

“As part of our deliberate strategy in this direction, in the last one year, we have opened more rooms for our career public/civil servants to get to the peak of their careers. Similarly, we have also put in place other welfare programmes and projects to continue in motivating our public servants”.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reassure all the great workers of Ogun State that ours is not an administration that reneges on its promises. We will fulfill all the promises we made, and we will honour all agreements we have with our workers”.

“In doing this, and as we continue to ensure the provision of adequate and effective working tools for our public service, we shall also see to the fact that the working environment is friendly enough to guarantee the optimal productivity from our public service”, the governor said.