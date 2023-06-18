Ohanaeze cautions against propaganda, fake news on Alaba market

The Apex Igbo sociocultural group, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has expressed concern over high level of propaganda and fake news by some persons following the notice of demolition of some distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Government of Lagos State, dominated by Igbo traders.

Following the commencement of the process toward removal of the distressed buildings by the Lagos State Government, some publications started circulating on social media alleging that the decision was to victimise the Igbo citizens domiciled in Lagos.

But reacting to the publications on Sunday, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, urged the Igbo in Lagos to remain calm, cautioning that propaganda and fake news were not necessary for them at this point.

He stated that his investigations revealed that the publications and statements were fake news and propaganda meant to raise tensions and cause disaffection between the Igbo and their Lagos hosts.

According to Iwuanyanwu, reliable information available to him showed that the State Government’s directive was not in any way related to plazas and shops on the markets or along the market road.

Iwuanyanwu, whose feelings were made in a statement by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia on Sunday in Enugu, said: “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has been drawn to several fake publications circulating on social media alleging a decision by the Lagos State Government to take actions to victimize the Igbo citizens domiciled in Lagos.

“Since the disturbing news broke out, we have made investigations in order to establish the true state of affairs. One of the reliable sources, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ukatu, Member, Lagos State Market Advisory Council and President Ndigbo-Amaka Progressive Market Association, stated that “the Lagos State Environment and Development Authority has been issuing warnings as regards the obstruction of some water ways”.

“Ukatu added: “All that happened at Alaba and the emergency visit by the state government officials were directly about those blocking the free flow of water through the provided water ways.

“Ukatu added that the directive is “not in any way related to plazas and shops on the markets or along the market road”.

“Ukatu enjoins all and sundry to “disregard the statements and video messages trending on the internet and admonished that such propaganda is not necessary for the Igbo at this time”.

“Another Alaba resident, Chief Ikechukwu Okolo stated: “The truth is that, some structures were erected on waterways, thereby obstructing drainages and causing flooding, especially during the rainy seasons.

“According to Okolo, “the owners of the affected structures have since been notified, for months, but as we can see, each time the execution order was to be effected, corrupt government officials would get compromised, and the flooding challenge continues, until this time”.

“Chief Evaristus Ozonweke, an Ohaneze chieftain, resident in Lagos, has also validated the above position”.

Iwuanyanwu, who expressed concern over the lingering problems in Lagos, urged the Lagos State Environment and Development Authority to exercise prudence and best considerations in discharging their duties.