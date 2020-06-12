Oil sector to spend 53 per cent on medical infrastructure

The Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry has said about 53 per cent of its $58million (N21billion) pledge to combat COVID-19 would be spent on the building of medical infrastructure across the six geo-political zones.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Kennie Obateru, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday said the group would kick off with ground-breaking ceremonies for the building of 200-bed Infectious Diseases Hospitals in Bayelsa State, (Southsouth) Borno State (Northeast) and Katsina State (Northwest) while other zones would follow suit.

A recent report of the group’s delivery schedule indicated that other medical consumables and logistic support have been delivered to 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The states are: Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kwara, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Sokoto, Plateau and Rivers as well as the FCT. The remaining states would receive theirs by the end of this month.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, who leads the intervention group, said 14 medical centres and two Intensive Care Units (ICU) would be delivered across the federation.