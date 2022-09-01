Okada ban violators risk 3 years jail-term

Lagos State government on Wednesday said residents and commercial motorcyclists, who failed to comply with the directive on the ban on the use of motorcycles for commuting risked a jail term of three years, as the second phase of the ban commences September 1.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who said this on Wednesday, disclosed that the state government has directed law enforcement agencies and security personnel to ensure total compliance with the ban on okada riders in all the local councils they had been prohibited, including the in four local councils and their six Local Council development with effect from first of September 2022.

Speaking at a press briefing organized by the Inter-ministerial committee on the Okada ban to reiterate the ban in additional four local councils and their LCDAs, Oladeinde reemphasized the need for total compliance by riders for the security and safety of the lives of residents.

He said the Lagos state government had put in place various interventions in the state to ease the inconveniences that the development might bring to the people adding that there was the need to obey the Lagos State traffic law as both the rider and passenger would be penalized.

The commissioner also said the Okada ban in the affected areas was in the right direction and that the government was committed to ensuring total enforcement as it had provided alternative means of transportation which include the Bus Rapid Transit, LAGRIDE, first and last miles buses.

“Permit me to also remind you that the state government has directed the Nigeria Police Force, and the Lagos Command with all relevant Stakeholders’ (i.e Army, Navy, Air force, other Security and Law enforcement formations within the State) to be complimented by the “Anti-Okada Squad”, be deployed to these new locations in a bid to stimulate seamless implementation and enforcement of the phase 2 ban of okada operations in the State.

” We implore the general public to comply as both the rider and passenger are both liable to three years in prison if prosecuted, while their motorcycles will be impounded and crushed in the public view, in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.13.​

“It is important to inform Lagosians that our help lines are still very active as your feedback will further enhance our strategies; as the protection of lives and properties is a collective responsibility of all.

Once again, the state government, in addition to the existing ban, is now set to affect a total ban on Okada activities in four new LGs and their LCDAs, effective from 1st September 2022.

“Finally, we implore the general public to join hands together with the State Government by complying with the decision of the Government geared towards combating the monster that okada operation has created, so that sanity can return to our state.”

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, restated the need for riders to comply with the directives on the ban of okada in the four Local Governments and six local councils as there would be no going back on total enforcement by the state.