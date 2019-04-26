Okorocha relocates Imo State Poly

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has announced the immediate relocation of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, to Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

Okorocha, in a statement issued in Owerri by his chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the relocation came after the elevation of the polytechnic to Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Science by the National Universities Commission.

Okorocha said that the relocated polytechnic would have campuses at the site of Ahiara Polytechnic, Ahiara; and another campus at the site of the Imo State University of Medical Sciences pending their recognition by the NUC.

The statement reads in part, “Following the establishment of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences on the premises of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, with campus at Aboh/Ngor Okpala, the Imo State Polytechnic is hereby relocated to Ehime Mbano with a campus at the site of Ahiara Polytechnic, Ahiara; and another campus at the site of the Imo State University of Medical Sciences, pending their recognition.”

“The Imo State Polytechnic campus, Orlu, is named Bishop Shanahan Polytechnic, Orlu, with a campus at the site of Mbonu Ojike Polytechnic, Arondizuogu.”