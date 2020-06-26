Okowa self-isolates after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, has self-isolated after one of his daughters tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Friday. He said his decision follows laid-down procedures by health agencies.

“Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days.We will continue to keep you all updated,” the tweet read.

In a statement, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa’s spokesman, said the governor will undergo self-isolation alongside members of his family.

Ifeajika reiterated that the disease is real, and that residents of the state are advised to follow guidelines provided by the ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” the statement read.

The state government earlier announced that two of its top officials tested positive for the disease.

The officials include Chiedu Ebie, secretary to the state government, and Charles Aniagwu, commissioner of information.

As of Thursday, Delta recorded 715 cases of COVID-19, putting it in the category of states with the highest number of cases in the country.