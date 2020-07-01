Okowa, wife test positive for COVID-19

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, and Edith Okowa, his wife, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Okowa said they will remain in isolation, and he asked the people of the state for prayers.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication,” the governor tweeted.

“We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

The development is coming five days after one of their daughters tested positive for the disease.

The governor and his wife went into isolation following the confirmation of their daughter’s case.

Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa’s spokesman, asked residents to follow guidelines provided by the ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika said in statement last week.

Okowa is the fifth governor who has tested positive for COVID-19. The other governors are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state; Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo. El-Rufai, Makinde and Mohammed have all recovered from the disease.

So far, 965 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Delta. The state has the seventh highest number of cases in the country.

The country has recorded 25,694 cases of the disease, according to figures provided by the NCDC.