Oladejo replaces Babalola as NSCIA Dep. President-Gen

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, has appointed a new Deputy President-General (South) for the Council. He is Alh. Rasaki Oladejo, FCS. Alh. Oladejo steps in to fill the vacancy created in the leadership of the Council by the death of Alh. S. O. Babalola, who was until October 2, 2019, the Deputy President-General (South) of the Council.

Alh. Oladejo, who was recently elected as the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West of Nigeria (MUSWEN), is a committed religious leader, a thoroughbred professional, a development economist, a Muslim Philanthropist, a life member of the Nigerian Economic Society and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

He retired from the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2003 as Deputy Director-General / Chief Operating Officer. From February 2005 to April 2018, he was the Chairman of Sigma Pensions Limited, one of the leading pensions managers in Nigeria. He was the Chairman of the Council’s Ad-hoc Committee on Assets, Finances and Operations Improvement and Sustainability from May 2013 through November 2014. He was the National President of Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (an Islamic association founded in 1939) from 2013 through 2019. He is the Founder and Chairman, Mountain Investment and Securities Limited, a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA has, on behalf of the General Assembly, the National Executive Council and the Finance and General Purposes Committee, approved the appointment of Alh. Oladejo as the Deputy President-General (South) of the Council.

The leadership of the NSCIA includes the President-General, two Deputies President-General for the North and South (with the Shehu of Borno as the Permanent Deputy President-General for the North), Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General (3), National Treasurer, National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Legal Adviser and Chairmen of the 37 States and FCT Councils of Islamic Affairs.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs is the apex organisation for the management of Islamic affairs in Nigeria.