Oloyede chairs 13th Muslim Media lecture on electoral Promises

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Secretary-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, will on Saturday chair the 13th Ramadan lecture of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) Abuja alongside prominent Nigerians.

In a statement by the chapter Chairman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun stated that the lecture will centre on “Fulfilling Electoral Promises” and would be delivered by Dr Musa Olaofe, Missioner, Ansar ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN) Abuja.

Balogun said the lecture will hold at the conference Hall, National Mosque, Abuja starting from 10.30am.

He said other special Guest of Honours invited include some Northern Governors, some Muslim Ministers as well as some members of National Assembly among others.

Others invited were Islamic groups and societies as well as some Abuja based Islamic Scholars.

Speaking on the rationale for the topic, Alhaji Jimoh Abbas, Secretary of MMPN Abuja said that it was geared towards sensitising political office holders to know the implication of their electoral promises ahead of May 29 inauguration.

MMPN is an association of Muslims working in all media houses or related fields of journalism in the country.