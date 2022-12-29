Olugbo hosts members of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council, pleads with politicians to allow peace reign in 2023

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, CON, Prescribed Authority of Ugbo Kingdom, Chairman of the Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council, hosted council members at his palace in Ugbo for a very thorough and thoughtful end-of-year session.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, CON, HRM Saheed Olamilekan Ibrahim Adufe, Orilobamise 1, Oba Yoruba Republic of Ireland, and his wife, Olori Motolani Ibrahim, also attended the end-of-year session. They had flown in from Ireland for the gathering, as had HRM Oba Kalejaye Rotimi Williams, The Monehin of Obinehin and his wife, Olori Modupeola Kalejaye; HRM Oba Olawale Inspiration, and others.

While thanking God Almighty for the harmony among the Yoruba kings, Oba Akinruntan also praised Him for giving the Yoruba royal fathers excellent health.

The gathering will allow for an assessment of the state of the country as we get ready to go for another set of general elections, he said, adding that the Council has enjoyed the joint effort of all members throughout the entire year.

Before the Council entered a closed-door session, a call was made to politicians from all different political parties to enter the 2023 general elections with the understanding that Nigeria is the only country we all have, so they must prioritize Nigeria in all of their political engagement before, during, and after the elections.

Regardless of the several political parties that the typical Nigerian politician may be a member of, Oba Akinruntan argued that since there will always be Nigeria after politics, provocative remarks and actions that could jeopardize the democratic process should be avoided.

His Imperial Majesty, Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Akinruntan, delivered the royal stool of Ugbo Kingdom’s (a foremost and prominent Yoruba stool of repute) prayer, in which he said that Nigeria would continue to experience peace and that the leader after the heart of God would emerge to lead Nigeria the following year.

In response, HRM, Oba Saheed Olamilekan Ibrahim Adufe commended Olugbo for welcoming the Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council (YOCRC) to a year-end session and praised the first-class monarch for his contribution to preserving peace in Yorubaland on behalf of the other Council members.

He continued by saying that among Yoruba kings, Olugbo continues to serve as a brilliant model of leadership, a wonderful royal mentor, and an admirable peace ambassador.

Politicians were urged by Oba Saheed Adufe to work for Nigeria’s unity.