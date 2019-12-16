Oluwo divorces Queen Channel

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, and his Queen, Ms. Channel Chin, have been separated.

A statement by the monarch’s Press Secretary, Ibrahim Alli, Sunday, said: “This is to inform the general public, most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms. Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty.

“This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of the Oluwo to her.

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceases to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty. We wish her the best in her new journey.”

Channel, a Jamaican-Canadian, gave birth to a baby boy, named Oduduwa, about two years ago.