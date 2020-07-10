Ondo APC chairman dumps party

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress in Ese- Odo Local Government government Area of Ondo State, Samuel Olorunwa, has resigned his membership from the party.

Olorunwa, was the party chairman of the State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi when he (Ajayi) was in the APC.

He tendered his resignation letter at the party secretariat in the local government on Friday.

Olorunwa said he resigned his position as LG chairman as well as being a member of the APC as from Friday. He was however silent on his next political move.

It was gathered that his action was not unconnected with the recent defection of the deputy governor to the Peoples Democratic Party. He was also said to be a close political associate of the deputy governor.

A source said the former APC chieftain would be announcing his detection to the PDP any moment from now, saying all the arrangements had been concluded for the defection.

”He may announce his defection to the PDP next week,” the source disclosed.