Ondo deputy gov set to dump PDP

There are strong indications that the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, will be resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party this week.

Ajayi, who earlier resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in June and defected to the PDP, is said to be leaving the main opposition party a few days after losing the PDP primary to Eyitayo Jegede.

It was reliably gathered that the deputy governor had almost concluded arrangements for his defection with the leadership of the Zenith Labour Party.

He was said to have been adopted as the standard bearer of the ZLP in the forthcoming governorship election.

A reliable source confirmed to our correspondent on Monday that Ajay would first resign his membership of the PDP before he formerly joins the ZLP.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said, “He (Ajayi) will go to his ward to resign from the PDP and he will join the ZLP immediately. Everything will be done this week. The plan has been completed.”

The source added that the leadership of the ZLP was already fine-tuning the name replacement with the Independent National Electoral Commission so that Ajayi’s name would be registered as its candidate in the October 10 governorship election.

The state Publicity Secretary of the ZLP, Mr Felix Olatunde, confirmed the development.