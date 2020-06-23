Ondo doctors begin strike on Wednesday

Doctors under the auspices of the Residents Doctors Association of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, have announced the commencement of an indefinite strike effective Wednesday, June 24.

The health workers lamented that despite their exposure to COVID-19, their welfare has been neglected by the state government.

For the same reason, doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical & Dental Practitioners, Ondo State also announced that it will join the industrial action starting from Wednesday.

They also frowned at the inadequate provision of personal protective equipment, which has resulted to some of their colleagues contracting COVID-19.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, state Secretary of the NAGGMDP, Dr Tunde Olasakinju, said five days after the ultimatum given the government to accede to its demands, the government had not responded or communicated them.

Olasakinju said, ”The government has deliberately failed to conclude negotiations on the erstwhile suspended Minimum Wage and Consequential Adjustments already enjoyed by the Non-Medical Staff Since January 2020.

“To our dismay and utter disappointment, as high as two and a half per cent of our members’ meagre consolidated basic salaries was deducted in the month of May 2020.

“The Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk Allowance pronounced and approved for our members to commence from May 2020, which was to serve as a morale booster to our members working assiduously to fight against the spread of the deadly virus, was not paid.

“After extensive deliberations, Congress unanimously resolved that our members will commence the total withdrawal of services effective Wednesday, June 24, 2020.”