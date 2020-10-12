Ondo election: I’m shocked to have lost Akure councils, says Akeredolu

The winner of the October 10 Ondo State Governorship Election, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed satisfaction on the outcome of the governorship poll.

Akeredolu polled 292, 830 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, who scored 195,791 votes and Zenith Labour Party’s Agboola Ajayi, who polled 69, 127. He won in 15 out of the 18 local governments.

He, however, expressed shock to have lost three local government areas of the state, which are the Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore Local Government Areas. The three council areas were Akure speaking areas.

The governor, who spoke on a television programme on Monday, also said winning 15 local governments out of 18, was just a slight improvement in his performance in the 2016 election.

He said, “I’m shocked at what happened in Akure because I take Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore as one Akure. So, I’m shocked at the development there. But I’ll put that behind me. I’ll move forward. I thought I would win in Akure because I worked in those three local governments where people turned against us. But it is alright by me. We’ll forget it.”

He also expressed confidence in the ability of his running mate, Lucky Ayedatiwa, saying he would be a loyal deputy.

“Matters like this do repeat itself but it cannot come from the deputy that I have chosen now. I have a lot of confidence in him. I don’t see him behaving like the former one,” the governor said.