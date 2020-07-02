Ondo health commissioner dies of COVID-19

Wahab Adegbenro, Ondo state commissioner of health, has died of COVID- 19 complications.

A family source said Adegbenro died at the state’s infectious diseases hospital on Thursday.

“I still saw him on Monday, I never knew that was the last time I would set my eyes on you alive,” the source said.

His death comes two days after Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, announced he had tested positive for COVID- 19.

The late Adegbenro is a native of Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore local government area of the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 790 new cases of COVID-19 in 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), on Wednesday.

There have been over 10,000 recoveries, but more than 600 fatalities have been recorded so far.

A total of 26,484 samples have now been confirmed positive for the disease in 35 states and the FCT.