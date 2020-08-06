Ondo shuts two schools over violation of COVID-19 guidelines

The Ondo state government has shut down two secondary schools for violating COVID-19 guidelines for safe reopening of schools.

The government had approved the partial reopening of schools for students in SS 3 to prepare for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), scheduled to commence on August 17.

Among others, schools are required to provide running water, hand washing points, and a device for checking the temperature of students, staff and visitors before entering the school premises.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday, Akin Asaniyan, permanent secretary of the state ministry of education, science and technology, said two schools defied the COVID-19 protocols.

He identified the schools as CAC Grammar School, Ondo road, Akure; and Akure Academy, Oba- Ile in Akure North local government area of the state.

Asaniyan said students in the affected schools were seen roaming the streets, clearing bushes, and staying in an unclean environment.

He said the schools showed no sign of preparation for the resumption of academic activities, adding that they will remain closed until improvement is made.

“There is no single preparation and the schools will remain sealed until basic things are put in place,” he said.

“This issue of COVID -19 is an unusual and strange trend and very dangerous issue which needed prompt attention because it involves lives.”