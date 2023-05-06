Organ trafficking victim unwilling to return to Nigeria over safety fears

The 21-year-old man at the centre of the Ike Ekweremadu organ trafficking scandal says he has fears about returning to Nigeria.

Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, was earlier sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking.

Beatrice, his wife, was sentenced to four years and six months in jail due to her “more limited involvement”.

Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor, was sentenced to 10 years after the judge found he had “targeted the potential donor who was young, poor and vulnerable”.

The sentencing was done on Friday at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, United Kingdom.

‘I WAS DECEIVED’

The BBC reports that the victim, in a personal statement, said he had been tricked into coming to the UK.

The market trader, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court he used to “pray every day” to be given the opportunity to come to the UK to work or study.

He said he agreed to medical tests in Lagos and meetings with doctors in London because he believed they were required for his UK work or study visa during the Covid pandemic.

The 21-year-old said he only realised the gravity of the situation when he met doctors at the Royal Free Hospital in London who began discussing a kidney transplant.

He would not have agreed to it if he knew, he told the court.

“My body is not for sale,” the trader added. “My body is not for sale,” the trader added.

The victim is now being helped by a charity in the UK, according to his lawyer in Nigeria.

He told the court he “can’t think about going home to Nigeria” because “these people are extremely powerful and I worry for my safety”.

He also refused to apply for financial compensation from the Ekweremadu family, telling a detective that he “did not need or want anything from the bad people”.