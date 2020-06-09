Orji Kalu attends first senate session after leaving prison

Orji Kalu, chief whip of the senate, attended the plenary session of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, the first time Kalu will attend the plenary session of the senate since he was released from prison.

The former governor of Abia state was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre last week. He had spent five months in prison.

In December, the Lagos federal high court convicted the chief whip of money laundering to the tune of N7.1 billion.

He stood trial alongside Ude Jones Udeogu, a former director of finance and account in Abia.

On May 8, the supreme court nullified the conviction of Kalu and Udeogu on the grounds that Mohammed Idris, the trial judge, did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter since he had been elevated to the court of appeal.

Kalu did not resume his duty as chief whip. Sabi Abdullahi, deputy chief whip, still acted in his stead.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan expressed gratitude to God for having Kalu back.

“I want to welcome back our one and only chief whip of the senate and indeed the national assembly. Chief whip you are welcome, we are very grateful to the Almighty God for his blessings,” Lawan said.

“Congratulations for being here.”